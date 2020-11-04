Biden Camp Says Trump Bid to Stop Vote Counting Outrageous, Unprecedented

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump’s promise to shut down the presidential vote count was a “naked effort” to strip Americans of their democratic rights, Democratic rival Joe Biden’s campaign manager said.

“The president’s statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect,” Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.Earlier on election night, Trump claimed that there were widespread attempts to disenfranchise “millions and millions” of his voters.“This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we’ll be going to the US Supreme Court,” Trump said. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at four o’clock in the morning.”Biden’s campaign manager insisted that the vote counting “will not stop,” and will continue “until every duly cast vote is counted.” She said that this is what US law prescribes to do to protect Americans’ right to vote.Biden’s staffer stated that, if Trump follows up on his threat to go to court to “prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort.”