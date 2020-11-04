0
Wednesday 4 November 2020 - 23:24

Saudi Aggression Tortured Seven Yemeni Detainees Until Death

Story Code : 895977
Saudi Aggression Tortured Seven Yemeni Detainees Until Death
Al-Murtada told al-Alam News Channel that the seven detainees were killed inside the prison before the swap deal.

“Of course, until now, we didn’t receive any notice from the other party. We were informed by the liberated prisoners. Then, we followed up and made our communications via local mediators with the other party, and we received some bodies,” he added.

The Yemeni official pointed that after the bodies were examined by forensic doctors, it was revealed that the detainees were subjected to very harsh torture until they passed away.
