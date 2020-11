Islam Times - Three men and a woman received non-life-threatening injuries and were sent to hospital after an altercation near the intersection of 14th Street and New York Avenue Northwest, two blocks from the White House, early Wednesday morning, the DC Police Department has reported.

Police have asked residents to look out for three African American suspects – two male and one female, with the last believed to be armed with a knife.The attack comes as the results are still awaited from Tuesday’s contentious presidential election, which saw non-scalable fencing erected around the White House for extra security as local authorities braced themselves for violence.