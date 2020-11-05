0
Thursday 5 November 2020 - 01:11

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian near West Bank Checkpoint

Story Code : 895984
Occupation army said its soldiers shot dead Palestinian man, claiming there were an “exchange of fire” at Huwarra checkpoint.

Palestinian media also confirmed a alestinian was martyred at Huwarra checkpoint, identifying him as 29-year-old Bilal Adnan Rawajbeh.

Rawajbeh was a legal advisor with the rank of captain in the Palestinian Preventative Security Forces, one of the PA’s most powerful intelligence organizations, according to the official Palestinian Authority WAFA news agency.
