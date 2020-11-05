0
Thursday 5 November 2020 - 01:17

Reports on Suspension of Talks between Iran, China False: Tehran

Story Code : 895986
Reports on Suspension of Talks between Iran, China False: Tehran
Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran and China are engaged in talks on details of the long-term deal, whose results would be made public soon, Tasni news agency reported on Wednesday.

Rejecting reports on the suspension of the Iran-China negotiations until after the US presidential election, the spokesman said such untrue claims are raised by the hostile media outlets.

“The negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China about the 25-year deal are going on seriously, and have nothing to do with the elections of any country, particularly the United States of America,” he added.

In October, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to China with a high-ranking delegation for an official visit that included talks on mutual cooperation.

“Fruitful talks in beautiful Tengchong with my friend Wang Yi on Iran-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Rejected US unilateralism and US attempts to create unipolar world. Agreed on strengthening our ties incl 25-yr plan, regional coop, preserving JCPOA & vaccine collab,” Zarif said in a tweet after the trip.
