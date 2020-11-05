0
Thursday 5 November 2020 - 10:26

Imam Khamenei Grants Clemency to 3,700+ Inmates on Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] Birth Anniversary

Story Code : 896080
Imam Khamenei Grants Clemency to 3,700+ Inmates on Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] Birth Anniversary
The pardon was granted at the request of the country’s Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] and Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq [AS], the sixth Shia Imam.

Hojatoleslam Raisi had proposed the amnesty for 3,780 prisoners.

The 17th day of the month of Rabi al-Awwal in the lunar Hijri calendar marks the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] and Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq [AS]. This year it fell on Tuesday, November 3.

Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.

The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery, and embezzlement.
Related Stories
Terrorist Groups in Syria Treat over 700 of Their Injured in Israeli Hospital
Islam Times - The Israeli occupation army established a field hospital on the Golan Heights to treat the Syrian injured militants who belong to ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
5 November 2020
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
5 November 2020
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
5 November 2020
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
4 November 2020
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
4 November 2020
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
4 November 2020
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
4 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
3 November 2020
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
3 November 2020
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
3 November 2020
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
3 November 2020
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
2 November 2020