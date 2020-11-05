Imam Khamenei Grants Clemency to 3,700+ Inmates on Prophet Muhammad’s [PBUH] Birth Anniversary

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei approved a proposal to pardon or commute the sentences of more than 3,700 Iranian convicts sentenced by various courts in the country.

The pardon was granted at the request of the country’s Judiciary Chief Hojatoleslam Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi on the occasion of the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] and Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq [AS], the sixth Shia Imam.Hojatoleslam Raisi had proposed the amnesty for 3,780 prisoners.The 17th day of the month of Rabi al-Awwal in the lunar Hijri calendar marks the birth anniversaries of Prophet Muhammad [PBUH] and Imam Jaafar al-Sadiq [AS]. This year it fell on Tuesday, November 3.Article 110 of the Constitution grants the Leader the right to pardon or reduce the sentences of convicts upon a recommendation from the head of the Judiciary.The clemency, however, does not apply to certain types of convicts, including those who have been sentenced for their role in the armed struggle against the country, armed or organized drug trafficking, armed robbery, arms smuggling, abduction, bribery, and embezzlement.