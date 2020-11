Islam Times - According to the Islam Times, informed Yemeni sources contacted this news agency and announced: "Hassan Irloo", the new Iranian ambassador to Sanaa, submited on Wednesday his credentials to "Mahdi Al-Mashat", the chairman of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council.

Last week, the envoy had already submitted a copy of his credentials to "Hisham Sharaf" the foreign minister of Yemen’s National Salvation Government.