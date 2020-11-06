0
Friday 6 November 2020 - 00:23

Macron: France Will Strongly Boost Control at Schengen Borders

"We have decided to significantly increase our border control within the Schengen area. We have decided to double the forces we had there as part of the control, from 2,400 to 4,800 police personnel, gendarmes, military," the president said.

Macron added that these controls will target illegal immigrants. He stressed that illegal migrant-trafficking networks often have links to terrorist groups.  

The French President said that Paris will make proposals to fellow EU member states concerning a reform of the Schengen zone.

According to Macron, the threat presented by “Islamist” terrorism is a long-term threat. He went on to say that the latest attack in Austria has shown that terrorism danger can come from everywhere, including from agents sent from other countries.

The French President also said on Thursday that he has a responsibility to defend the French population from the moment he took office, as the French leader fends off condemnation from Muslim world over his stance towards secularism and freedom of expression amid growing terrorist threat following recent attacks by motivated violent extremists.

Earlier in the day, the Franceinfo broadcaster reported that France has launched 187 investigations into suspected violent extremism since the brutal killing of history teacher Samuel Paty in Paris in the middle of October. Paty was beheaded in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old Chechen teenager after he had used cartoons depicting Prophet Mohammad [PBUH] during a freedom of speech lesson. The teacher's murder was followed by another terrorist attack in a catholic church in Nice on 29 October, where three people were stabbed by a 21-year-old radical of Tunisian origin.
