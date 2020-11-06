0
Friday 6 November 2020 - 00:25

Trump: Every Vote Coming in After Election Day Won’t Be Counted

Story Code : 896184
Trump: Every Vote Coming in After Election Day Won’t Be Counted
Earlier, Trump doubled down on his previous call to stop counting the ballots after the polling stations were closed in the 3 November presidential election.

Twitter has labelled his post "potentially misleading" like it already did in the past.

This comes amid continuing uncertainty over the winner in the election since several battleground states have not yet announced their results. These states are North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alaska, and Arizona. 

Earlier on Thursday, Trump campaign reportedly announced that it would file a lawsuit in Nevada over alleged voter fraud.

As of Thursday, Trump won 214 Electoral College votes, and his Democratic rival Joe Biden 264 votes out of the 270 required to claim victory. Both candidates on the night after the election expressed optimism about their results. "We are on the path to victory," Biden's campaign said, and Trump also said "we were getting ready to win this election...", adding, however, that the present results are pointing at "a major fraud on our nation".

During the election campaign, the Democrats repeatedly called on citizens to vote by mail or early in-person voting, citing numerous restrictions in place amid the coronavirus pandemic. By the time Election Day arrived, nearly 100 million people had voted early. Trump has repeatedly opposed this way of voting, saying that "mail-in ballots are very dangerous - there's tremendous fraud involved".
Related Stories
Trump’s Second-term Vision? Much Like the First With ‘More Damage to Our Democracy’
Islam Times - It was the easiest of questions from the softest of interviewers. “What is one of your top ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
5 November 2020
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
5 November 2020
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
5 November 2020
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
4 November 2020
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
4 November 2020
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
4 November 2020
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
4 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
3 November 2020
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
Seven Dead, Several Injured in Austria Terror Attack
3 November 2020
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
US Riots Directed at Political Elites: SVR Head
3 November 2020
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
North Korea Reportedly Builds Two Submarines Able to Shoot Ballistic Missiles
3 November 2020
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
Iran Army Air Force Maneuver Begins in Central Iran
2 November 2020