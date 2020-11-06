Yemeni Army Inflicts Heavy Losses Upon Saudi Mercenaries in the Al-Nar Mountain

Islam Times - The Yemeni Army and Popular Committees carried out an offensive against the mercenaries of the Saudi-Emirati forces of aggression east of al-Nar Mountain in the Hardh Directorate in Yemen’s Hajjah Province. The operation inflicted heavy losses upon the mercenaries.

Relatively, the military media of the Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees distributed footage of the operation, documenting the progress made by the resistance men against the enemy’s fortresses. They also seized them, killed and injured a number of mercenaries and gained some weapons and equipment.Meanwhile, a military source in the liaison officers room reported 229 violations by the forces of aggression in the past 24 hours in al-Hudaydah, including the flights of four spy drones in Hees, al-Jabaliyah and al-Tuhayta.In terms of the aggression’s continued airstrikes against the Yemeni people, two strikes hit Baqim Directorate in Saada, and two strikes hit the eastern Majazah in Asir.