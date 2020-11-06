Yemeni Army Inflicts Heavy Losses Upon Saudi Mercenaries in the Al-Nar Mountain
Story Code : 896185
Relatively, the military media of the Yemeni Army and the Popular Committees distributed footage of the operation, documenting the progress made by the resistance men against the enemy’s fortresses. They also seized them, killed and injured a number of mercenaries and gained some weapons and equipment.
Meanwhile, a military source in the liaison officers room reported 229 violations by the forces of aggression in the past 24 hours in al-Hudaydah, including the flights of four spy drones in Hees, al-Jabaliyah and al-Tuhayta.
In terms of the aggression’s continued airstrikes against the Yemeni people, two strikes hit Baqim Directorate in Saada, and two strikes hit the eastern Majazah in Asir.