UN General Assembly Renews Demand That “Israel” Fully Withdraws from All Syrian Golan

Islam Times - The UN General Assembly voted by 142 votes in favor of a resolutions which stipulates for the withdrawal of the “Israeli” entity from the occupied Syrian Golan until the June 4th, 1967 line in implementation of the UN Security Council’s relevant resolutions.

This came during a UN General Assembly session held on Wednesday to adopt a draft resolution entitled “Occupied Syrian Golan” which was approved by a recorded vote of 142 in favor, to 2 against [the United States and “Israel”] with 19 abstentions, as the UN member states have reiterated the basic principle, provides for not seizing the others lands by force according to the international law, the UN Charter, the Fourth Geneva Convention “relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War, on Occupied Syrian Golan.Syria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Bashar al-Jaafari stressed in his speech at the UN session that the vote of the member states in favor of the draft resolutions connected with the 52 and 53 items including the resolutions entitled “the Syrian Golan” sent two unequivocal messages to “Israel”, the occupying power , the first one is that it must end its occupation of the occupied Arab territories in the occupied Syrian Golan and Palestine, and stop its violations of the Geneva Convention, especially in relation to settlement activities, looting of natural resources, seizing the lands and the expelling the people of the Golan from their lands.Al-Jaafari pointed out that another important message has been directed from the international community every party who attempt to confer unilateral legitimacy on the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian lands and the occupied Syrian Golan.“Syria condemned in strongest terms the decision of the US President Donald Trump regarding the occupied Syrian Golan,” al-Jaafari said, asserting that it is illegitimate and unethical and represents a flagrant violation of international law, the UN Charter and its relevant resolutions, mainly the resolution no.497 for 1981.“The Syrian government considers the paper which President Trump signed on March 25, 2019 and handed it over to ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as an only unilateral act issued by a party that does not have the political, legal or ethical capacity to decide the destiny of the world’s peoples or to act with lands that are considered an integral part of the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic”, the Syrian Diplomat went on saying.He stressed that any unilateral measures against the occupied Golan is null and void and without legal effect.He concluded by saying that the US didn’t only limit support to “Israel” militarily and politically in its wars and hostilities against the region and protected it from any accountability for its crimes in the Security Council for decades, but, instead, it had ignored all the norms of the civilized relations among the countries through, for example, declaring al-Quds [Jerusalem] as the so-called capital of the “Israeli” entity and defending its right to establish settlements on the lands it occupies.