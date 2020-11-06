0
Friday 6 November 2020 - 03:23

China Vows ‘Proper, Necessary Response’ to US Arms Sale to Taiwan, Warns of Further Damage to Ties

Wang stated that the proposed $600 million deal with the island nation “brutally interferes in China’s internal affairs and seriously undermines China’s sovereignty and security interests”, Sputnik reported.

The Beijing spokesperson told reporters that China’s response would come “according to the development of the situation”.

On Tuesday, which marked Election Day, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the Pentagon’s arm for handling its Foreign Military Sales program, announced that the State Department had approved the $600 million arms sale to Taiwan.

According to DSCA, the deal includes four “weapons-ready” Reaper drones and four ground control stations for their operation - two mobile, two fixed - as well as a slew of related spare parts and other equipment.

The costly weapons deal will not be finalized until approved by the US Congress and Taipei lawmakers.

Taiwan considers itself to be an independent nation and claims to be the legitimate representative of China. Currently, only 14 out of the 193 United Nations member states recognize the island nation as a state. Beijing has repeatedly claimed that Taiwan is “an inseparable part of its territory”, and, accordingly, it considers any arms sales to Taipei an intervention in China's internal affairs.

Despite that the US officially recognized the Government of the People's Republic of China as the sole legal government in mainland China, the Donald Trump administration has continued to supply Taiwan with high-tech weapons. In recent months, the Pentagon has sold to Taipei at least $15 billion in weapons, including $8 billion in F-16V “Viper” advanced interceptor aircraft, $2.37 billion in specialized rocket artillery that fires anti-ship missiles, and $1 billion in long-range cruise missiles.

Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington against selling weapons to the Chinese island. In late October, the government of President Xi Jinping vowed to impose Chinese sanctions on US defense contractors including Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Boeing in response to the multiple arms deals.
