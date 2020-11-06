Trump’s Son Urges Father to Go to ‘Total War’ over Election to ‘Expose Fraud’

Islam Times - Donald Trump Jr. has publicly urged his father to “fight to the death” in the US election, while reiterating the POTUS’ claims of election ‘fraud’.

The eldest child of the US president and his former spouse, businesswoman Ivana Trump, cast doubt on the credibility of the election process on Thursday, as he spoke at a news conference at the Georgia Republican Party Headquarters in Atlanta.“I think the number one thing Donald Trump can do in this election is fight each and every one of these battles to the death so that we get full transparency in the process… And everyone on the Democrat side should welcome this unless they are actually cheating,” said Don Jr.Echoing accusations that have been recently made by Donald Trump, he denounced the Democrats for contravening voting deadlines by continuing to accept ballots that were allegedly not submitted in time.“We know that’s against the law but you get in front of a Democrat judge and a Democrat city with Democrat control and it’s okay. I think the Democrats are used to this from a Republican Party that hasn’t had a backbone – you’re not going to see that this time around,” he said to crowd of cheering supporters.Trump Jr. also questioned the statistical possibility for the US president not to receive a single vote in some of the counties where up to a total of 123,000 ballots were all counted in favor of the Democratic candidate Joe Biden.“Does anyone believe that this is possible? Because it’s not, it’s a statistical impossibility. It’s happened not just once, it’s happened over and over again. Americans need to know that this is not a banana republic and right now very few people have faith that’s not the case,” added the president’s son.The comments were subsequently echoed by the president’s son on Twitter, as he counselled his father to “go to total war” with the aim of laying bare “all of the fraud that has been going on for far too long”.Twitter is censoring and flagging this of course why would we not want to find out if these things exist? If they don’t then we will find nothing and people could maybe regain some faith in the process which doesn’t exist now.Why would they be against finding potential fraud? https://t.co/uJUKMtZ8iZ— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 5, 2020As the tweet was flagged by the micro-blogging service for containing “misleading content about an election or other civic process”, Donald Trump Jr. responded in a follow-up tweet to say he was hardly surprised this was happening.