Russia Mulls Lifetime Immunity for Former Presidents

Islam Times - Russian lawmakers have introduced a bill to parliament that would grant former presidents lifetime immunity from criminal prosecution under the country’s constitutional reforms.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported on Thursday that the draft bill would give a former president immunity from criminal prosecution for any offenses committed during his lifetime after he leaves office.A parliamentary working group assessing President Vladimir Putin’s constitutional reforms proposed the legislation earlier this year to extend presidential immunity beyond their terms of office.“The bill secures immunity guarantees for ex-presidents beyond the terms of their presidential powers,” Interfax quoted Senator Andrei Klishas, the group’s co-chair, as telling reporters.“This expands the timeframe of immunity guarantees for a president who stops exercising their powers,” added Klishas, who chairs the upper-house Federation Council’s Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building.The draft bill also grants both chambers of the Russian parliament the power to revoke the ex-presidents’ immunity by a two-thirds majority within three months if they are accused of high treason or other felonies.