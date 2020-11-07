0
Saturday 7 November 2020 - 02:22

US Military Admits Injuring 2 Civilians in Yemen Drone Strike

Story Code : 896354
US Military Admits Injuring 2 Civilians in Yemen Drone Strike
In a statement to Business Insider, Maj. John J. Risbee, a spokesperson for US Central Command, said the military had reviewed the report, from the monitoring group Airwars, and determined that a 2017 airstrike had indeed "caused injuries to two civilians."

The attack, on September 14, was at the time reported as a drone strike that had killed three suspected al-Qaeda militants. The strike, according to a Yemeni security official who spoke to Reuters, "had targeted a motorcycle which the suspected militants were riding."

There was no mention of civilian casualties. But, as noted by Airwars, a Twitter account focused on the conflict in Yemen had reported that a "passing vehicle was damaged," causing unspecified injuries.

Airwars estimates that as many as 154 Yemeni civilians have been martyred since US President Donald Trump took office in January 2017, including between 28 and 32 children. Just days after his inauguration, Trump ordered a disastrous early morning raid in Yemen that left an 8-year-old girl, who was a US citizen, dead.

In his statement, Maj. Risbee acknowledged "there may have been civilian casualties" during that raid. However, he said other allegations of civilian harm noted in the Airwars report "were not assessed as credible upon our review."

In total, the US military estimates it has martyred between four and 12 Yemeni civilians since 2017.

Trump's first year in office was marked by a dramatic escalation of US airstrikes in Yemen, chiefly targeting al-Qaeda. In 2017, there were at least 127 US attacks in Yemen, according to the UK-based Bureau of Investigative Journalism — nearly as many as occurred in the previous eight years of the Obama administration.

Trump will likely have overseen more US airstrikes than all of his predecessors, combined.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
6 November 2020
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
6 November 2020
Russia Mulls Lifetime Immunity for Former Presidents
Russia Mulls Lifetime Immunity for Former Presidents
6 November 2020
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
5 November 2020
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
5 November 2020
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
5 November 2020
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
5 November 2020
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
4 November 2020
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
4 November 2020
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
4 November 2020
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
4 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
3 November 2020