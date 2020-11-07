0
Saturday 7 November 2020 - 02:23

UN Experts Alarmed by Jailed Saudi Activist’s Health

Story Code : 896355
UN Experts Alarmed by Jailed Saudi Activist’s Health
Hathloul, 31, began refusing to eat last month in protest at her conditions in detention.

The UN committee urged King Salman to order her immediate release.

Hathloul was prominent in the campaign to win the right for Saudi women to drive, but was arrested weeks before the ban was lifted in 2018.

She was among about a dozen activists held on national security grounds as part of an apparent crackdown on the women's rights movement.

Members of Hathloul's family said she was held incommunicado for three months following her arrest, and that she was subjected to electric shocks, whippings, and sexual harassment. They also alleged that that she was offered freedom if she agreed to say she was not tortured.

The Saudi government denied the allegations of torture.

In March 2019, Hathloul and 10 other women's rights advocates went on trial at the Riyadh Criminal Court.

Several were accused of promoting reforms and women's rights; demanding an end to the male guardianship system through participating in online and offline campaigning; and contacting international human rights organizations, the UN, and foreign diplomats and journalists.

They have yet to be convicted, although some have been released on bail.

On 26 October, Hathloul began a hunger strike over the conditions of her detention, which reportedly include not being allowed to have regular contact with her family or to exercise regularly.

"Loujain cannot survive in prison when she doesn't know what tomorrow is made of," her sister Lina told the BBC World Service.

"She doesn't know when the next visit will be. She doesn't if it's going to be in a year's time or if it's going to be tomorrow... She said: 'I will either die, or I'm at least allowed to hear my parents on a regular basis.'"

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women [CEDAW], which comprises 23 independent experts from around the world, said in a statement issued on Thursday that it was "gravely concerned about Hathloul's physical and mental health and well-being."

"We urge the Saudi authorities to protect her rights to life, health, and liberty and security of person at all times, while fully respecting her freedoms of conscience and expression, including by going on hunger strike," it added.

The committee appealed to King Salman Al Saud to use his royal prerogative powers to ensure the release Hathloul from detention ahead of International Women Human Rights Defenders Day on 29 November.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
6 November 2020
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
6 November 2020
Russia Mulls Lifetime Immunity for Former Presidents
Russia Mulls Lifetime Immunity for Former Presidents
6 November 2020
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
5 November 2020
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
5 November 2020
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
5 November 2020
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
5 November 2020
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
4 November 2020
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
Rouhani: What’s Important Is US Policies, Not Who Becomes President
4 November 2020
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
French ‘Freedom of Expression’: Riot Police Pepper-spray Protesting School Kids
4 November 2020
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
US 2020: Trump Accuses Democrats of Trying to Steal Election
4 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran’s Policy Unaffected by US Election Result
3 November 2020