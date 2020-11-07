0
Saturday 7 November 2020 - 03:21

Trump Administration Advances $2.9 Bln Drone Sale to UAE

The move comes on the heels of last week's notification of a potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to the middle-eastern country.

This would mark the first armed drone export since the Trump administration reinterpreted a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations to allow US military contractors to sell more drones to allies.

Reuters has reported that UAE has long shown interest in purchasing drones from the United States and would be among the first customers in line after US export policy changed this summer. A $600 million deal to sell four unarmed but weapons-ready MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones to Taiwan was the first to be formally notified to Congress on Tuesday.

This informal notification for the Reaper-style drones is the precursor to the State Department's formal and public notification.

The US Senate Foreign Relations and House of Representatives Foreign Affairs committees – whose members have criticized UAE's role in civilian deaths in Yemeni war – have the ability to review and block weapons sales under an informal review process before the State Department sends its formal notification to the legislative branch.

The US State Department may wait to formally notify Congress of the sale once staff and members are briefed on the potential sale, one of the people said. The formal notification gives Congress 30 days to object to any sales.

A US State Department spokesman told Reuters, "As a matter of policy, the United States does not confirm or comment on proposed military sales or transfers until they are formally notified to Congress."

The armed MQ-9B drones will also be equipped with maritime radar and could be delivered in 2024. The package notified to Congress is for 15 with an option for three additional drones, one of the people said.

The UAE is also seeking a package of Boeing Co EA-18G Growlers, an electronic warfare version of the two-seat F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft, that are capable of jamming radar and other advanced capabilities. Growlers are operated by the US and Australia.

The United Arab Emirates, one of Washington's closest Middle East allies, has long expressed interest in acquiring the stealthy F-35 jets and was promised a chance to buy them in a side deal made when they agreed to normalize relations with the “Israeli” entity. The informal notification for 50 Lockheed Martin Co F-35 jets was made on Oct. 29.

But any deal the US makes to sell weapons in the region must satisfy decades of agreement with the entity where the US-made weapon must not impair “Israel's” "qualitative military edge," guaranteeing US weapons furnished to the entity are "superior in capability" to those sold to its neighbors.
