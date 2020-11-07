0
Saturday 7 November 2020 - 04:08

Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil

Story Code : 896368
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil
In a statement, Hezbollah said that the United States of America sponsors and provides by all means support as well as protection to terrorism, extremism, corruption, corrupts and the dictator countries all over the world, concluding that it does not have the right to preach on fighting corruption.

The statement  pointed out that the USA employs its local laws, including the anti-terrorism and anti-corruption Acts, to extend its dominance and influence over the world, adding it uses them against every free and honorable state, party, movement, or person that does not submit to its policies,  implement its instructions, and accept its schemes aimed at sowing sedition and fragmentation and creating internal and regional conflicts.

“This decision specifically aims at subjecting a large Lebanese political team to the American conditions and dictates on Lebanon.”

Finally, Hezbollah said it “voices patriotic, moral and human solidarity with the Free Patriotic Movement and its head in face of these unjust decisions and rejected fabrications”.

The US administration on Friday announced sanctions on Bassil in the context of its pressure on the Lebanese political parties which support the resistance.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden ’Confident’ He’ll Win After All Votes Counted
Biden ’Confident’ He’ll Win After All Votes Counted
Saudi Jets Target Civilian Areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf
Saudi Jets Target Civilian Areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf
7 November 2020
Palestinian Held by Israel Ends Hunger Strike After 103 Days
Palestinian Held by Israel Ends Hunger Strike After 103 Days
7 November 2020
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil
7 November 2020
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
6 November 2020
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
6 November 2020
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
6 November 2020
Russia Mulls Lifetime Immunity for Former Presidents
Russia Mulls Lifetime Immunity for Former Presidents
6 November 2020
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
5 November 2020
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
5 November 2020
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
5 November 2020
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
5 November 2020
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
4 November 2020