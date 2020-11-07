0
Saturday 7 November 2020 - 04:09

Trump’s Loss to Push Saudi for a Stronger Alliance with ‘Israel’ in Face of Iran: Zionist Circles

Story Code : 896369
The Israeli circles pointed out that Netanyahu would not be the right choice of ‘Israel’ to cooperate with the United States during Biden’s term, adding that the Zionist prime minister’s internal schemes will be frustrated by Trump’s loss.

Meanwhile, the Israeli analysts considered that USA will rejoin the Iranian nuclear deal, noting that this would give Tehran again economic benefits which would allow it to play a stronger role in the Middle East.

The Zionist circles emphasized that Saudi Arabia will face the same dilemma in dealing with Biden, adding that this would push it for a stronger alliance with  ‘Israel’ in face of Iran.
