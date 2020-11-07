0
Saturday 7 November 2020 - 09:19

Cuba Stresses Iran’s Right of Using Peaceful Nuclear Energy

Story Code : 896431
Cuba Stresses Iran’s Right of Using Peaceful Nuclear Energy
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed a host of issues with President Díaz-Canel.

The Iranian minister who is in Havana as part of his diplomatic tour to Latin America made a video-conference meeting with the country’s president on Saturday.

Zarif appreciated Cuba’s support for Iran at the United Nations General Assembly, pointing to the ‘good’ political ties between the two states.

He also invited the Cuban president to visit Iran on behalf of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Referring to the capacities to expand economic cooperation between Iran and Cuba, both sides also expressed readiness for collaboration on producing a COVID-19 vaccine.

The two sides have also discussed energy and oil cooperation.

Zarif embarked on a Latin American tour on Tuesday. He first arrived in Caracas to hold talks with high-ranking officials of Venezuela including his counterpart Jorge Arreaza and President Nicolas Maduro. He is now in Havana and will then depart for Bolivia to hold talks with the newly elected government of the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden ’Confident’ He’ll Win After All Votes Counted
Biden ’Confident’ He’ll Win After All Votes Counted
Saudi Jets Target Civilian Areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf
Saudi Jets Target Civilian Areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf
7 November 2020
Palestinian Held by Israel Ends Hunger Strike After 103 Days
Palestinian Held by Israel Ends Hunger Strike After 103 Days
7 November 2020
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil
7 November 2020
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
6 November 2020
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
6 November 2020
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
6 November 2020
Russia Mulls Lifetime Immunity for Former Presidents
Russia Mulls Lifetime Immunity for Former Presidents
6 November 2020
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
Assad Says Billions Locked in Troubled Lebanese Banks behind Economic Crisis
5 November 2020
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
‘Israeli’ Occupation Leaves 41 Children Homeless After Razing Palestinian Village
5 November 2020
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
Azerbaijani MoD Reports Violation of Ceasefire by Armenia on State Border
5 November 2020
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
Zarif In Venezuela On First Leg of Latin America Tour
5 November 2020
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
IRGC Unveils New Homegrown Missile System
4 November 2020