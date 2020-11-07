Saudi Jets Target Civilian Areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf

Islam Times - Saudi warplanes launched several airstrikes against residential areas in Yemen’s Ma'rib and Jawf provinces.

The warplanes fired five missiles at Ma'rib’s Medghal district on Friday, the al-Masirah television network reported.The Saudi bomber jets also dropped a missile in Jawf’s Khabb wa ash Sha'af district and another in Rahabah neighborhood of the same province, the report added.There has been no report yet on the number of casualties.The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED).