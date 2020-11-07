0
Saturday 7 November 2020 - 10:23

Bomb Attack Kills Former Afghan TV Presenter

Story Code : 896451
Bomb Attack Kills Former Afghan TV Presenter
Yama Siawash was killed when a bomb attached to his vehicle exploded near his residence in the Afghan capital, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told journalists.

Siawash, who recently had joined Afghanistan’s central bank as an adviser, used to be a prominent political and current affairs presenter with Tolo News, the country’s biggest private TV channel.

No group claimed the attack, but many prominent figures, including journalists, clerics, politicians and rights activists, have been killed in targeted attacks in Kabul and other cities amid growing violence in the country.

Siawash’s death drew immediate condemnation from senior Afghan officials.

“Targeting journalists is targeting the freedom of expression and Siawash’s death is a big loss for our country,” Abdullah Abdullah, who heads the country’s overall peace and reconciliation process said in a statement.

“This is an unforgivable and unforgettable crime.”

Sediq Sediqqi, spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani, also condemned the killing of “one of the most talented (television) presenters” in Afghanistan.
