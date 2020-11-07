Eight Syrian Ministers Added to EU Sanctions List

Islam Times - The EU added eight ministers from the new Syrian government formed in August to its sanctions blacklist.

The decision by the EU’s 27 member countries bans the ministers from traveling to Europe and will see their assets frozen.The EU’s official journal on Friday added the names of the ministers of oil and mineral resources, industry, health, agriculture and three ministers of state, AFP reported.The ministers of finance, justice, trade, transport, culture, education and water resources had already been added on October 16.The new government of Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, who has been on this list since 2014, is the fifth to be formed in Syria since the beginning of the foreign-backed conflict in 2011.With the additions, 288 people and 70 entities have been put under EU sanctions.EU sanctions have been in force against Syria since December 2011 and are subject to annual review.