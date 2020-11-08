0
Sunday 8 November 2020 - 04:21

Iraqi Army Launches Anti-ISIL Operation in Kirkuk Province

Story Code : 896551
Iraqi sources announced that the army has launched an airstrike against ISIL positions in Kirkuk province on Saturday, Baghdad Today reported.

The sources added that Iraqi F-16 fighter jets bombed ISIL positions in Kirkuk province under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command.

The Iraqi Interior Ministry also said in a statement that security forces have arrested an ISIL terrorist commander in ​​Baghdad province.

Despite this defeat, the ISIL terrorist group still has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017. Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out more than 60 military operations against terrorists during this period.
