Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Story Code : 896590
“We will choose resistance if parliament’s vote is not ratified!” read one of the banners at the demonstration, which took place near an entrance to the high-security Green Zone, where the US embassy and other foreign missions are located.
Following a US strike on Baghdad in January that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and the Hashd al-Sha’abi’s deputy head, Iraqi parliamentarians voted to oust all foreign forces deployed in the country.
The US has sent thousands of troops to Iraq since 2014 to lead a so-called international coalition purportedly helping Baghdad fight Daesh.