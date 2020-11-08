0
Sunday 8 November 2020 - 09:11

Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq

“We will choose resistance if parliament’s vote is not ratified!” read one of the banners at the demonstration, which took place near an entrance to the high-security Green Zone, where the US embassy and other foreign missions are located.

Following a US strike on Baghdad in January that killed top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and the Hashd al-Sha’abi’s deputy head, Iraqi parliamentarians voted to oust all foreign forces deployed in the country.

The US has sent thousands of troops to Iraq since 2014 to lead a so-called international coalition purportedly helping Baghdad fight Daesh.
