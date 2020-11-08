0
Sunday 8 November 2020 - 09:13

India, China Agree to Maintain Peace, Tranquility in Border Areas

Story Code : 896592
India, China Agree to Maintain Peace, Tranquility in Border Areas
The 8th round of India-China corps commander level talks was held on 6 November in Chushul, India.

"The two sides had a candid, in-depth, and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation", the Indian Defense Ministry said, Sputnik reported.

The ministry added that India and China had "agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas".

According to Sunday's statement from the ministry, the two sides also agreed to hold another round of talks in the near future.
Related Stories
India, US, Japan, Australia Kick Off Large Naval Drills
Islam Times - India, the United States, Japan and Australia began their largest joint naval exercises in over a decade on Tuesday, Indian government sources said, seen as part of efforts ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
8 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
8 November 2020
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
8 November 2020
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
8 November 2020
Army Cmdr.: Iran Won’t Accept Any Change in Region’s Geographical Status
Army Cmdr.: Iran Won’t Accept Any Change in Region’s Geographical Status
8 November 2020
Biden ’Confident’ He’ll Win After All Votes Counted
Biden ’Confident’ He’ll Win After All Votes Counted
7 November 2020
Saudi Jets Target Civilian Areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf
Saudi Jets Target Civilian Areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf
7 November 2020
Palestinian Held by Israel Ends Hunger Strike After 103 Days
Palestinian Held by Israel Ends Hunger Strike After 103 Days
7 November 2020
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil
7 November 2020
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
6 November 2020
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
6 November 2020
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
6 November 2020