0
Monday 9 November 2020 - 00:12

Ethiopian Prime Minister Fires Senior Officials amid State of Emergency

Story Code : 896690
Ethiopian Prime Minister Fires Senior Officials amid State of Emergency
Abiy announced a raft of dismissals on Sunday as the conflict escalated and is pushing the country towards civil war, Reuters reported.

His office announced the changes on his twitter feed, giving no reasons for the changes.

Nine million people risk displacement from the escalating conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region, the United Nations said, warning that the government's declaration of a state of emergency was blocking food and other aid.

Abiy is pursuing a military campaign he announced on Wednesday, despite international pleas for dialogue with the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rather than risk civil war.

Tigrayans dominated Ethiopian politics for decades until Abiy took office in 2018 and are fighting his efforts to reduce their influence.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
8 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
8 November 2020
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
8 November 2020
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
8 November 2020
Army Cmdr.: Iran Won’t Accept Any Change in Region’s Geographical Status
Army Cmdr.: Iran Won’t Accept Any Change in Region’s Geographical Status
8 November 2020
Biden ’Confident’ He’ll Win After All Votes Counted
Biden ’Confident’ He’ll Win After All Votes Counted
7 November 2020
Saudi Jets Target Civilian Areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf
Saudi Jets Target Civilian Areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf
7 November 2020
Palestinian Held by Israel Ends Hunger Strike After 103 Days
Palestinian Held by Israel Ends Hunger Strike After 103 Days
7 November 2020
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil
7 November 2020
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
6 November 2020
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
6 November 2020
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
6 November 2020