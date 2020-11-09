0
Monday 9 November 2020 - 00:19

Palestine, Qatar, Arab League Slam Israel for Razing Village in West Bank

Story Code : 896693
Palestine, Qatar, Arab League Slam Israel for Razing Village in West Bank
Israel’s recent aggression is “a blatant violation of the rules of international law and international covenants,” Ambassador Saeed Abu Ali, the Arab League’s assistant secretary-general for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories told Palestinian news agency WAFA.

“The international community must confront this continuous and escalating Israeli aggression which not only targets the Palestinian people and their rights, but also violates the will of the international community, its charters, and laws,” he said.

Israeli forces raided a village in the occupied West Bank this past Tuesday and razed 11 houses belonging to 23 families.

In a statement, Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the demolition was “an illegal act that aims to displace Palestinians and destroy their land in severe violation to international agreements.”

The ministry stressed the need for the international community to “move swiftly to protect the Palestinian people from the dangers of forced and mass displacement, and hold the occupation accountable for these severe violations.”

Palestine’s Foreign Ministry slammed Israel’s demolitions as acts of ethnic cleansing and crimes to expand its colonial project.

The ministry urged the International Criminal Court to initiate an investigation against Israel and hold it accountable for its crimes.

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry also strongly criticized the demolition and called on the international community to pressure Israel to end its illegal aggression.

Israel occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem al-Quds, and the Gaza Strip, in 1967.

Palestinians want these territories for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.
Related Stories
Qatar calls on Arab League to rethink Israel-Palestine peace offer
Islam Times - Qatar has called on the Arab League ministers to reconsider an Arab peace offer to normalize ties with the Israeli regime in return ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
8 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
8 November 2020
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
8 November 2020
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
8 November 2020
Army Cmdr.: Iran Won’t Accept Any Change in Region’s Geographical Status
Army Cmdr.: Iran Won’t Accept Any Change in Region’s Geographical Status
8 November 2020
Biden ’Confident’ He’ll Win After All Votes Counted
Biden ’Confident’ He’ll Win After All Votes Counted
7 November 2020
Saudi Jets Target Civilian Areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf
Saudi Jets Target Civilian Areas in Yemen’s Ma’rib, Jawf
7 November 2020
Palestinian Held by Israel Ends Hunger Strike After 103 Days
Palestinian Held by Israel Ends Hunger Strike After 103 Days
7 November 2020
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil
Hezbollah Condemns US Sanctions against MP Gebran Bassil
7 November 2020
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
Iranian FM Meets Venezuelan President Maduro in Caracas
6 November 2020
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
Kosovo President Resigns to Face War Crimes Charges
6 November 2020
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
US Elections: Biden Close to WH, Trump Warns of Stealing Attempts
6 November 2020