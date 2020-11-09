Zarif Addresses Iran’s Neighbors: Betting on Foreigners is Disappointing, Trump’s Gone & We Stayed

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif addressed in a tweet the Islamic Republic’s neighbors, stressing that relying on foreigners cannot bring security and calling for holding talks to end tensions.

“Trump is gone, and we and our neighbors will stay. Betting on foreigners does not bring security,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.“We extend our hands to our neighbors to cooperate in achieving the common interests of our peoples and countries,” he added.We call on everyone to resort to dialogue as the only way to end the differences and tensions. Together to build a better future for our region, Zarif noted.Earlier in a separate message, Zarif said: “The American people have spoken. And the world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law.”“Deeds matter most Iran’s record: dignity, interest & responsible diplomacy,” he added.