SANA quoted locals as reporting that four American occupation soldiers were killed when an explosive device exploded, targeting their vehicle in the countryside of Markada town on Hasaka-Deir Ezzor Road Between al-Shaddadi base and al-Omar oil field in Deir Ezzor countryside.The sources added that the US occupation forces imposed security cordon around the explosion place.