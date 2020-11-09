0
Monday 9 November 2020 - 10:15

Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad

The attack took place in the area of al-Radhwaniya late on Sunday, as the terrorists attempted to take control of a monitoring outpost, overlooking the outskirts west of Baghdad, the agency reported.

The terrorists descended on the tower in four vehicles, targeting the outpost with grenades and raining down fire on the members of tribal forces, affiliated with the Iraqi government. The showdown apparently prompted locals to help fend off the onslaught.

"Daesh attacked the monitoring tower, killing five members of the tribal Hashed and six local people who had come to help repel the attack," AFP quoted a security source as saying.

Apart from the 11 people who were killed in the assault, eight others were injured and taken to hospital, according to health officials. The Iraqi Army and police have launched a manhunt for the attackers, Reuters reported, citing sources.

The site of the attack is some 22km to the south of Baghdad International Airport.

The Iraqi government declared victory over Daesh as far back as in December 2017 after three years of fierce fighting with the self-proclaimed “caliphate,” which seized around a third of Iraqi territory in 2014.
 
