Biden Aide: We Look to Rejoin Iran Nuclear Deal

Islam Times - A top aide to US President-elect Joe Biden revealed that the new administration will likely rejoin the Iranian nuclear deal with world powers soon after taking office on January 20.

Speaking with “Israeli” Channel 12, Amos Hochstein said that Biden will make reentering the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] a top priority under his tenure as president.“I believe that in the first months [of his presidency], we’ll either see him rejoin the deal fully or what I would call ‘JCPOA-minus,’ meaning lifting sanctions in exchange for suspending some of the Iranian nuclear programs [developed] in the past three years,” Hochstein unveiled.The 47-year-old policymaker, who also worked on the Iran nuclear issue under former President Barack Obama, said that Biden may seek to make some changes to the deal but did not elaborate on specifics.The JCPOA was originally signed in July 2015, but under the direction of outgoing US President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact in 2018.Regarding the resumption of “Israeli”-Palestinian talks, Hochstein said the President-elect “sees the two-state solution as preferable to one state. And his fear is that if there is no two-state solution, in the end, it will lead to a binational state.”He added the Biden administration will “bring back the Palestinian issue to the heart of the discourse.”Earlier on Sunday, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the next US administration has an opportunity to “compensate for its previous mistakes” and signaled his hope the two adversaries could recalibrate their relationship.