Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees

Islam Times - Over 6.5 million Syrian refugees are currently outside the country's borders, and their return home would serve the interests of the nations hosting them, including reducing the threat from those "influenced by radicals", Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Syrian counterpart, Bashar al-Assad, on Monday.

"Unfortunately, over 6.5 million refugees are currently outside Syria. Most of them are employable citizens who could and should participate in the restoration of their country. Apart from that, their return serves the interests of the countries of stay, first of all, Syria's neighbors", Putin said, pointing to the significant expenses incurred by these nations and also noting that young refugees "are often influenced by radicals, join militants, and can pose a threat to the country of stay."Russia has been supportive of the Syrian government's initiative aimed at refugee return for years, Putin recalled.Over 850,000 Syrians have already returned home from abroad, Putin said.He also reaffirmed the country's support for an international conference on Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons, slated to be held in Damascus later this week."Russia fully supports this event and actively assists preparations and organization ... The Russian delegation will be one of the biggest, it will be comprised of experts from over 30 ministries and agencies. Apart from participating in the forum, they plan [on] contacts with Syrian colleagues to discuss the most pressing issues related to bilateral cooperation", Putin said.Russia will soon deliver over 65 tons of humanitarian cargo to Syria, he announced.