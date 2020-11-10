France Welcomes Biden’s Pledge to Rejoin Paris Climate Accord

Islam Times - Paris welcomes US President-elect Joe Biden's intention to return to the Paris agreement on climate change, French Minister-Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness Franck Riester said on Monday.

"The return of the United States to the Paris agreement is a very positive signal of a changing situation. But Europe has an obligation to fully assume its role as a political and commercial power," Riester wrote on Twitter.The Paris climate deal went into force in November 2016 to keep the global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius and limit warming to 1.5 degrees in a bid to reduce the impact and risks of climate change.The signatories must determine and report regularly its efforts to mitigate global warming. The deal, however, has no compliance mechanism.