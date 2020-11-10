0
Tuesday 10 November 2020 - 05:48

Iran: Israel Seeking War on US Soldiers’ Blood

Story Code : 896916
Iran: Israel Seeking War on US Soldiers’ Blood
“The Israeli officials like war very much and they want to launch it on the blood of the US soldiers. They are aware that Iran does not joke with anyone on its national security,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters in Tehran on Monday.

He added that the “usurper” Israeli regime has since the very first day of its existence been after stirring crisis in Palestine and the region.

“The (Israeli) regime pursues Iranophobia and fear in the capitals of other countries,” Khatibzadeh said, adding that the Israelis have received a crushing response whenever necessary and have hidden in their dens.

In relevant remakrs last month, Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the future of the region will be built without the presence of Israel and the US.

“The Persian Gulf littoral states have always welcomed Iranian initiatives on regional cooperation. But, KSA and one other state have repeatedly provoked the US to wage war against Iran. Iran is a reliable and stable state," Amir Abdollahian wrote on his twitter page.

He added that "Israel and America have no room in the future of the region”.
