Tuesday 10 November 2020 - 09:27

US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities

The action, which also targeted the Syrian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, marks another round of sanctions in Washington's bid to push Assad's government back to United Nations-led negotiations and broker an end to the country’s nearly decade-long war.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it slapped sanctions on Syrian military officials, members of the Parliament, Government of Syria entities as well as on Syrian and Lebanese people it accused of attempting to revive Syria's petroleum industry.

Syria has been under US and European Union sanctions that have frozen the assets of the state and hundreds of companies and individuals. Washington already bans exports to Syria and investment there by Americans, as well as transactions involving oil and hydrocarbon products.
