4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ

Islam Times - A car bomb attack happened near the police headquarters in Almar district in Afghanistan on Monday evening, killing at least 4 and injuring 20, local officials said.

At least four police force members lost their lives and 20 more, including eight civilians, were wounded in the car bomb attack in the northern province of Faryab on Monday evening, the provincial governor Naqibulllah Faiq said on Tuesday as cited by Tolo News.The governor said the attack was carried out by the Taliban in which they detonated “a Humvee loaded with explosives” near the police head guards of Almar district.He noted that the attack was followed by a gunfight by a group of attackers that continued until Tuesday morning.“The district police chief is also among the wounded,” Faiq said, adding that dozens of houses and shops close to the area were damaged in the car bomb attack.Local officials said the casualties may rise. Meanwhile, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.