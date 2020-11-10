0
Tuesday 10 November 2020 - 09:57

Esper: If My Replacement Is 'A Real Yes Man' Then 'God Help Us'

Story Code : 896972
Esper: If My Replacement Is
In an interview last week with The Military Times, the now-former Secretary stated he decided to pick his fights with President Donald Trump while as the head of the Department of Defense, adding he had no regrets in how he handled himself. 

“At the end of the day, it’s as I said — you’ve got to pick your fights,” he told The Military Times on November 4, noting, “I could have a fight over anything, and I could make it a big fight, and I could live with that —why? Who’s going to come in behind me? It’s going to be a real ‘yes man’. And then God help us.”

When asked if other Defense secretaries have spent as much time attempting to balance the president’s wishes with their potential national security effects, he said, “Probably not. I don’t know, I’ve only worked for a couple.”

Trump announced he had fired Esper over Twitter, two days after President-elect Joe Biden was projected to have won the presidential election. The president named Christopher Miller, the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, as acting Secretary of Defense “effective immediately”.

"Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” the president posted. 

Esper’s relationship with Trump had turned tense over the summer as the former secretary publicly spoke out against Trump’s plan to deploy troops to respond to racial justice protests. He told The Military Times that he had no intention of quitting but expected to be potentially terminated at an unknown time.  

The former secretary told the news outlet he “absolutely” would have resigned if Trump overruled the Pentagon’s approval for Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman’s promotion. Vindman, who testified at Trump’s impeachment inquiry, ultimately resigned from his commission and retired from the Army after his promotion was held up. 

Esper’s critics had labeled him as “Yesper” for allegedly going along with Trump’s plans, which the former secretary said he takes issue with. 

“My frustration is I sit here and say, ‘Hm, 18 Cabinet members. Who’s pushed back more than anybody?’ Name another Cabinet Secretary that’s pushed back,” he continued, adding, "Have you seen me on a stage saying, ‘Under the exceptional leadership of blah-blah-blah, we have blah-blah-blah-blah?’"

But Esper told The Military Times he felt like he had to continue as secretary despite the tensions with Trump and the White House.

“Yeah, look, I mean ― my soldiers don’t get to quit,” he said, adding, “So if I’m going to quit, it better be over something really, really big. And otherwise, look, I’m going to do what I’ve always done, which is try and shape it the best I can.”
Related Stories
Greek far-right Golden Dawn holds rally in Athens
Islam Times - Members of the Greek far-right party Golden Dawn rallied in Athens on Saturday to commemorate the anniversary of the Imia crisis that resulted to the death of three Greek ...
Comment


Featured Stories
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
10 November 2020
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
10 November 2020
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
10 November 2020
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
9 November 2020
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
9 November 2020
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
9 November 2020
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
9 November 2020
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
8 November 2020
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
8 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
8 November 2020
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
8 November 2020
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
8 November 2020