First ‘Israeli’ Delegation Heading to Sudan on Sunday ‘to Firm up Normalization’

Islam Times - The Zionist entity plans to send its first delegation to Sudan on Sunday to firm up its US-brokered announcement on October 23 that they would normalize relations, a source briefed on the provisional itinerary said.

The source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality, spoke to Reuters on Tuesday. Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, which has spearheaded outreach to Khartoum, had no immediate comment. Nor did Sudanese officials.Earlier, a Zionist delegation made a rare visit to Sudan mid-October, also to discuss normalizing ties, while last week a commercial flight by an ‘Israeli’ flag carrier El Al was allowed to pass through Sudanese airspace, en route to Uganda, for the first time in history.Sudan followed the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in agreeing to establish formal ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity under a diplomatic drive dubbed "The Abraham Accords" by the Trump administration.The Zionist regime and Sudan have said they planned to begin by opening economic and trade links, with an initial focus on agriculture.Last month, US Ambassador to the occupied territories David Friedman said more states in the Arab world will soon normalize ties with the occupation entity.