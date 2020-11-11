0
Wednesday 11 November 2020 - 00:27

First ‘Israeli’ Delegation Heading to Sudan on Sunday ‘to Firm up Normalization’

Story Code : 897103
First ‘Israeli’ Delegation Heading to Sudan on Sunday ‘to Firm up Normalization’
The source, who declined to be identified by name or nationality, spoke to Reuters on Tuesday. Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, which has spearheaded outreach to Khartoum, had no immediate comment. Nor did Sudanese officials.

Earlier, a Zionist delegation made a rare visit to Sudan mid-October, also to discuss normalizing ties, while last week a commercial flight by an ‘Israeli’ flag carrier El Al was allowed to pass through Sudanese airspace, en route to Uganda, for the first time in history.

Sudan followed the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in agreeing to establish formal ties with the ‘Israeli’ entity under a diplomatic drive dubbed "The Abraham Accords" by the Trump administration.

The Zionist regime and Sudan have said they planned to begin by opening economic and trade links, with an initial focus on agriculture.

Last month, US Ambassador to the occupied territories David Friedman said more states in the Arab world will soon normalize ties with the occupation entity.
Comment


Featured Stories
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
10 November 2020
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
10 November 2020
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
10 November 2020
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
9 November 2020
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
9 November 2020
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
9 November 2020
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
9 November 2020
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
8 November 2020
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
Azerbaijan Says It Has Taken Karabakh’s Second-Largest City
8 November 2020
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
Ayatollah Khamanei: Regardless of Election Outcome, US Regime in Decline
8 November 2020
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
Biden Wins White House, Ending Trump Presidency
8 November 2020
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
UN Chief Hopes Myanmar Poll Would Help Return of Persecuted Rohingya
8 November 2020