Wednesday 11 November 2020 - 01:37

Pompeo Attacks Integrity Of Election, Calls For ‘Second Trump Administration’

The comments come after Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday issued a Trump-friendly memo that will allow for investigations into unfounded allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential race, a move that follows a days-long refusal by President Trump to concede in an election that he lost when media outlets on Saturday announced President-elect Joe Biden as the projected winner.

Pompeo also announced that he would visit France, ‘Israel’, Turkey, Saudi, and Qatar this week.
