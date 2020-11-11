Pompeo Attacks Integrity Of Election, Calls For ‘Second Trump Administration’
The comments come after Attorney General Bill Barr on Monday issued a Trump-friendly memo that will allow for investigations into unfounded allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential race, a move that follows a days-long refusal by President Trump to concede in an election that he lost when media outlets on Saturday announced President-elect Joe Biden as the projected winner.
Pompeo also announced that he would visit France, ‘Israel’, Turkey, Saudi, and Qatar this week.