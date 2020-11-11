Israeli Warplanes Violate Lebanon’s Airspace

Islam Times - The Israeli enemy warplanes flewon Tuesday at a low altitude over Nabatieh, Jezzine, Jabal Rihan, Hasbaya, Arqoub, Tyre, Bint Jbeil and Iqlim Touffah, carrying out mock raids, NNA reported.

Meanwhile, two Israeli tanks violate technical fence on Lebanon’s border off Adaisseh town before withdrawing as Lebanese army and UNIFIL called up troops in the area.