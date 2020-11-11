2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't

Islam Times - Two people were killed and two others wounded after an Afghan Air Force Mi-17 helicopter crashed in the country's eastern Nangarhar province Tuesday night, the country's Ministry of Defense confirmed on Wednesday.

"A Mi-17 helicopter of Afghan Air Force crashed following a technical failure during takeoff in Hisarak district, Nangarhar province last night. One crew and a police were martyred and two persons were wounded," the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.The crash occurred as fighting between security forces and Taliban militants rages in half of the country's 34 provinces.At least 10 Afghan air force helicopters have crashed so far this year. On Oct. 13, three Afghan air force pilots and six army soldiers were killed after a chopper went down in southern Helmand province.The ministry expressed condolences to families of the victims, according to the statement.