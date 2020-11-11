0
Wednesday 11 November 2020 - 09:21

2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't

Story Code : 897184
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
"A Mi-17 helicopter of Afghan Air Force crashed following a technical failure during takeoff in Hisarak district, Nangarhar province last night. One crew and a police were martyred and two persons were wounded," the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The crash occurred as fighting between security forces and Taliban militants rages in half of the country's 34 provinces.

At least 10 Afghan air force helicopters have crashed so far this year. On Oct. 13, three Afghan air force pilots and six army soldiers were killed after a chopper went down in southern Helmand province.

The ministry expressed condolences to families of the victims, according to the statement.
Related Stories
Syrian president says Idlib province will finally return to government control
Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says the northwestern province of Idlib will finally return to government control along with other ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
10 November 2020
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
10 November 2020
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
10 November 2020
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
10 November 2020
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
Putin Calls to Promote Return of More Than 6.5 Million Syrian Refugees
9 November 2020
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
Maduro Ready to Work with Biden to Mend Relations
9 November 2020
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
Daesh Kills at Least 11 in Attack on Security Post West Of Baghdad
9 November 2020
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
The Head of the Christians of Kaduna State: We Support Sheikh Zakzaki Revolutionary Movement
9 November 2020
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
Hundreds in Baghdad Demand Ouster of US Troops from Iraq
8 November 2020