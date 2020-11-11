Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’

Islam Times - Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani will visit the Zionist entity soon, Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi told the Knesset on Tuesday.

Ashkenazi made the remarks during a debate on Israeli normalization of ties with Bahrain, which the legislature authorized with 62 in favor and 14 opposed, all from the Joint List.The Israeli FM said the agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates “mark a new age of peace and cooperation,” and that there is great potential for “warm peace” with the two sides.“This agreement opened a tremendous window of opportunity for development and promoting broad economic and trade cooperation and a contribution to the Israeli economy,” Ashkenazi said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post.“There is a line connecting the states of the Middle East, a line of trade, tourism, transportation, of partnership and relations between people, between societies, between businesses, not just between governments.”Ashkenazi called on the Palestinians to “join this discourse…This is the time for a discourse of unity and creating true and honest peace, without preconditions.”He also expressed hope that the US will continue working “to strengthen regional stability and peace in the Middle East” under Joe Biden’s presidency.