Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh

Islam Times - Presidents of Russia and Turkey Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan conducted a phone conversation on Tuesday discussing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria, the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish President told journalists.

"President Erdogan during the talks noted that yesterday a step in the right direction was made on the path to the permanent settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh. President Erdogan stated that Turkey together with Russia will also conduct observing and monitoring activity over ceasefire using a joint center which will be created in a region determined by Azerbaijan in a territory liberated from Armenian occupation," the communique made public after the conversation announced, TASS reported.Erdogan also "stressed the importance of the return of Azerbaijanis who were forced to leave Karabakh due to Armenian invasion and of opening a corridor between Azerbaijan" and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.On November 9, Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.The President of Azerbaijan, however, stated that not only Russian but also Turkish peacekeepers would be deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh.Russian the Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft have already delivered more than 400 Russian peacekeepers to Armenia, the personnel unloaded the aircraft and formed convoys to go to the area of service, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday."At present, twenty Il-76 military transport aircraft with commanding officers of the Russian peacekeeping forces and military personnel of the 15th peacekeeping brigade have landed in the Republic of Armenia. The military transport aircraft have delivered more than 400 military personnel, armored personnel carriers, armored vehicles and communications devices," the statement read.According to the Ministry of Defense, the peacekeepers who arrived in the republic unloaded equipment and weapons from the aircraft and formed columns before marching to the concentration area. The defense ministry recalled that a total of 1,960 servicemen, 90 armored personnel carriers, 380 units of car and special equipment will be deployed to deploy the peacekeeping contingent in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.