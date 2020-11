Islam Times - In response to the continued unjust aggression and blockade, military escalation, and insisting on closing airports and seaports of Yemen, the Yemeni Armed Forces won’t hesitate to escalate its actions in the coming days, said Spokesman Brigadier General Yehya Saree.

In light of this, Saree added, the Yemeni Armed Forces warn all foreign companies operating on Saudi soil, as well as our brothers in the lands of Hijaz and Najd, and all those who live in all Saudi regions to avoid approaching the vital military and economic Saudi facilities in the coming days because they will be legitimate targets for our military forces.