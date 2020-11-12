0
Thursday 12 November 2020 - 03:14

Protesters in Armenia Demand Government’s Step Down

Story Code : 897319
Many feel betrayed after he signed a deal to end the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of Russian peacekeepers and military vehicles at Erebuni airport in Armenia, where Moscow has a military base.

According to the ministry, 20 planes and 400 personnel, as well as military vehicles, have arrived.

The first set of Russian troops were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under the deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic-Armenian forces.

The agreement ended military action and restored relative calm to the breakaway territory, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and, until recently, fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.
