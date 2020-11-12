Protesters in Armenia Demand Government’s Step Down

Islam Times - Protests are growing in Armenia, with demonstrators in Yerevan calling for the Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan’s resignation.

Many feel betrayed after he signed a deal to end the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry released footage of Russian peacekeepers and military vehicles at Erebuni airport in Armenia, where Moscow has a military base.According to the ministry, 20 planes and 400 personnel, as well as military vehicles, have arrived.The first set of Russian troops were deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under the deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic-Armenian forces.The agreement ended military action and restored relative calm to the breakaway territory, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but populated and, until recently, fully controlled by ethnic Armenians.