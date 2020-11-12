0
Thursday 12 November 2020 - 04:15

US Training Daesh Detainees for Recruitment into Illegal Militant Groups in Syria

The prisoners underwent a two-month course of special training under the guidance of US instructors, Mizintsev said at the opening of the Damascus International Conference on the Return of Refugees.

"Those who benefit from this situation should understand the wisdom of the proverb: They that sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind," Mizintsev warned.

The al-Hawl camp is located in the north of Syria controlled by the Arab-Kurdish so-called ‘Syrian Democratic Forces’ [SDF]. According to various estimates, the camp is home to 65,000-70,000 refugees, mostly women and children from the families of Daesh terrorists.

Syria and Russia have repeatedly expressed concerns over the plight of those living in the camp located in the area occupied by US-backed forces.

Russia has time and again called on the United States to disband hundreds of refugee camps on the territories outside Syrian government control, including the biggest ones such as al-Rukban and al-Hawl.
