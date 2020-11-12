UN: Over 1,500 Yemenis Killed, Injured in 9 Months

Islam Times - More than 1,500 Yemeni civilians either lost their lives or sustained injuries during the first nine months of 2020 as a result of the ongoing Saudi-led war on the Arab county, the United Nations Refugee Agency [UNHCR] for Yemen announced.

"From January to September 2020 alone, 1,508 civilians were killed or injured in Yemen," the UNHCR office said on Twitter on Tuesday.The humanitarian organization added that 42 percent of the victims were women and children.Additionally, from the beginning of 2020 until October 31, a total of 34,160 migrants arrived in Yemen from the Horn of Africa, according to UN data.The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in 2015. Since then, over 100,000 people have been killed, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project [ACLED].