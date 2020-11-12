’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!

Islam Times - Fox News host Tucker Carlson reported that already deceased Americans "cast their ballot" on the US Election Day.

Carlson showed lists of citizens who are dead now but who somehow managed to vote in the general election, "presumably for Biden", as he said. The issue, he explained, is that "you can't really know who is voting"."Democrats have completely changed the way we've voted in this election. Our system has never been this disorganized and it's never been more vulnerable to manipulation", he said.The host lashed out at the mainstream media for being "totally vested in a Joe Biden presidency" and for not covering the alleged fraud in the election, claiming they are doing this deliberately.Carlson claimed the election fraud has been facilitated through voting by mail. "Dead people tend to vote more often when you make it easier for them to vote", he explained."The pretext was COVID. ‘We had to do this for public health reasons', remember? 'We had no choice! It was a public health emergency!'", he said, apparently making a parody of local governors. "The effect was to encourage fraud", Carlson concluded.Carlson drew Nevada as an example, where ballots were sent to "every single registered voter" in the state, whether they requested those ballots or not, and where more than 40,000 registrations have not been updated for 10 years. Carlson assumed that those ballots could be sent to dead people, received, and then cast by someone else.According to the Fox News host, false allegations of election fraud, however, could cause as much trouble.All major US media outlets have projected Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect in the 3 November election. However, Republican President Donald Trump refused to concede and filed legal challenges in pivotal battleground states claiming voting irregularities.