0
Thursday 12 November 2020 - 09:18

CNN Claims Trump Is Stopping Biden from Accessing Messages Sent by World Leaders

Story Code : 897380
CNN Claims Trump Is Stopping Biden from Accessing Messages Sent by World Leaders
US media outlets this past Saturday declared Biden's victory over Trump in the recent election. However, the incumbent president has yet to concede defeat, claiming electoral fraud, and government bodies have yet to initiate the transfer of power.

"They [Biden's team] would prefer to be using the State Department resources," the broadcaster quoted a source as saying.

Biden has already held phone talks with several world leaders, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, although many messages remain under the State Department's watch, the broadcaster said, adding that the Democratic candidate is also being prevented from receiving daily intelligence briefings.

Speaking on Tuesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared not to recognize Biden's declared victory, stating that there would be a "smooth transition" to a second Trump administration.

The General Services Administration, the state body that is tasked with managing the transition from one president to another, has also yet to certify the projected result of the election.

Trump has pledged to file lawsuits in states where he and his administration believe that voter fraud took place.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Iran Urges IAEA to Take ’Unbiased’ Stance on Saudi, ’Israeli’ Nuclear Activities
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
Fearing a Biden Settlement Freeze, Tel Aviv Expedites Construction beyond Green Line
12 November 2020
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
UN: Yemen on the Verge of Famine
12 November 2020
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
’Dead Voters’ Took Part in US General Election!
12 November 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
Sayyed Nasrallah: Border Demarcation State’s Responsibility, Trump’s Era the Worst in US History
12 November 2020
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
Erdogan Says Turkey jointly with Russia to Monitor Ceasefire in Karabakh
11 November 2020
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
Israeli FM Says Bahraini Counterpart to Visit Zionist Entity ‘Soon’
11 November 2020
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
Bahrain Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa Dies Aged 84
11 November 2020
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov
2 Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Eastern Afghanistan: Gov't
11 November 2020
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
HRW: G20 Must Pressure Saudi Arabia to Free Illegally Detained Activists
10 November 2020
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
US Imposes Syria-related Sanctions on Individuals, Entities
10 November 2020
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
4 Killed, 20 Injured in Car Bomb Attack near an Afghan Police HQ
10 November 2020
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
US Urged to Stop Drone Sales to UAE over Civilian Deaths in Yemen
10 November 2020